‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shaking up Finale Voting Process

Dancing With the Stars is airing its two-part season finale on Monday and Tuesday nights, but the voting process will be a bit different than usual.

The first night’s process will be pretty standard, with votes and judges’ scores being calculated normally. However, this total will not be the only deciding factor in Tuesday night’s final elimination.

On Tuesday night, judges will then score two more dances from the remaining competitors. Instead of the usual viewer-vote process, fans will vote online during a live-voting period during the episode. The voting window will only last five minutes during the show’s initial broadcast in EST and CST time zones.

Each voter be able to cast ten votes total: five votes on ABC.com and five votes on the DWTS Facebook page.

Only viewers in the U.S. or Puerto Rico will be able to cast their votes on ABC‘s site, but Canadian viewers can vote via Facebook, in addition to those in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

These new judging totals and viewers votes will be combined together to decide to takes home season 25’s Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing With the Stars‘ two-part season finale will air Monday and Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.