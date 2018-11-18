‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Want a ‘Recount’ After Semi-Finals Elimination

Dancing With The Stars fans were left speechless and want a recount after the semi-finals ended with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro dancer Cheryl Burke getting eliminated, despite two perfect scores in one night.

All season long, Di Pace and Burke have been consistently delivering some of the best performances each week. They got their first perfect 30/30 during week three, then repeated the feat on “Halloween Night.”

On semi-finals night, they got perfect scores after dancing to Elvis Crespo’s “Tu Sonrisa” and “Libertango” from Forever Tango.

However, these scores were not enough to impress audiences at home. The two were eliminated, along with former Bachelorette contestant Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson. They were expected to be eliminated after Amabile’s low scores each week, including this week. They got 22/30 and 24/30 scores during the semi-finals.

Di Pace’s elimination was so shocking that the entire audience erupted in boos. The judges were stunned.

“Listen, I know the American people would like fair play, but mostly we like justice,” an emboldened Len Goodman said. “And there’s no justice here.”

Before the show ended, Di Pace got a chance to say one more thing.

“I just love dancing so much, and at least I got to do it in front of millions of people with this beautiful girl,” Di Pace said with Burke close by.

So many fans were left surprised and speechless by the results. Some are even demanding a “recount” after seeing the results.

“Forget about the Florida midterms…a DWTS recount is what this country needs right now!! Justice for Juan Pablo and Cheryl,” one fan wrote.

“Americans voting for anything lately is just a cluster f— including DWTS,” another wrote.

“The best dancer just went home on DWTS I demand a RECOUNT @DancingABC – where do I file the lawsuit?” one viewer asked.

“Just deleted next week’s show from my DVR. Don’t care who wins. Or if there is a season 28. This show is more rigged than a Florida’s recount. Sorry Cheryl; glad Mark Ballas got out while he could. Ridiculous,” another viewer wrote.

With Di Pace surprisingly out of the running, that leaves Alexis Ren and Alan Besten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson left to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

