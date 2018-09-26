‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Upset After Bachelor Nation Saves Grocery Store Joe Amabile

Dancing With the Stars fans are calling the show’s voting system a “joke” after The Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson were saved from elimination despite getting the lowest score of the premiere.

Johnson and Amabile both looked shocked to hear during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC dance competition that they would not be dancing that night after escaping elimination jeopardy, having gotten a score of 14 from the judges the night before during their quickstep to “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul.

Their safety must have meant that America really came out in droves to vote for them after their first dance, especially fans of The Bachelor, who have been enamoured with the Chicago native since he tripped over his entrance on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

Many fans thought it was unfair for the duo to be safe, meaning a less deserving couple could be sent home.

“That first group of results… I love Jenna and all but … that pair should be in jeopardy,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Problem with #DWTS is the audience has too much power. Grocery Store Joe is not in bottom 6 despite having the worst judge score by at least 3 points? #joke. Someone more deserving likely going home.”

A third echoed, “Grocery Store Joe and Jenna are… SAFE???!!! No way! They should have been in jeopardy because they have the lowest score of the night with 14!!! #DWTS”

Still, others were excited simply to see him continue on.

“YESSS GROCERY STORE JOE!!! Knew he wasn’t going anywhere, too many people love him!!” one fan wrote excitedly.

“JOE MADE IT TO A SECOND EPISODE! The curse is broken!” another fan wrote in reference to Amabile’s first-night elimination on The Bachelorette.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

