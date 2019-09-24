‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Floored After Lamar Odom Survives Despite Low Scores

Dancing With the Stars fans were stunned when former NBA player Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd were announced as the first safe couple Monday night, ensuring he would not be eliminated. Both Odom and his pro dance partner were just as surprised. Only moments before, Odom told Erin Andrews he felt like he already lost after another night of low scores from the judges. Fans at home thought the couple might have benefited from some “pity” votes.

Lamar and Spicer got pity votes. 👎🙄 #DWTS — Josephine (@notmyname02) September 24, 2019

no freaking way lamar odom made it to next week 🤦🏻‍♂️ im sorry but they should’ve gone home #DWTS — Raul ツ (@Raul56x) September 24, 2019

Someone needs to screencap Peta’s reaction to Lamar being called safe, it’ll probably be up there with Jenna’s reaction to Grocery Joe getting called safe on week 1 last season #DWTS — lara (@lmk_nyc) September 24, 2019

Odom and Murgatroyd once again earned the lowest score of the night, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli all giving him 4s for a 12/30 total. Last week, the two earned an 11/30, one of the lowest scores in the show’s history.

After hearing these, a clearly dejected Odom needed some cheering up from Andrews, Murgatroyd and the other DWTS contestants.

“I’m don’t wanna go home on that note, though,” Odom told Andrews.

“Stop! I feel like you’re getting emotional. What’s happening?” Andrews asked.

“I just feel like I lost, but it’s all good,” Odom said.

Andrews reminded him that he is an athlete and this season is far from over. She also told him that, like many of the other contestants, he is learning to dance for the first time too.

“Did you have fun out there?” Andrews asked.

“Yeah… Let’s hope I get some votes,” Odom said.

Clearly, he got the votes because he is staying. Some fans even admitted to voting for Odom because they felt bad.

I voted for Lamar. It broke my heart when he said he felt like he lost #DWTS — Nancy Mo (@TheRealNancyMo) September 24, 2019

I hate how rushed the elimination was. I also hope this gives Lamar more confidence for next week #dwts — Ryann (@shrewdmagnolia) September 24, 2019

Can I just tell you all!!!! I am SO happy poor Lamar was voted safe on DWTS tonight. I remember never wanting anything to do with this show, and now I’m loving it?? Either I’m old or they have a great cast this season. Or both. https://t.co/SnfKVUuy2e — 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢 (@_______elle) September 24, 2019

Supremes singer Mary Wilson and former NFL star Ray Lewis were the final two contestants, leaving the judges to pick one of them to stay on the show. They ultimately chose Lewis, so Wilson’s dream of getting the Mirrorball trophy is over.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

