‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Can’t Believe ‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Was Eliminated

It was deja vu all over again on Dancing With The Stars Monday night. A week after the shocking elimination of Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown was eliminated at the end of Halloween Night. Brown and Jenna Johnson tied for the second-highest score of the night, but it was not enough to stave off elimination. Fans were not happy with the result, especially since Sean Spicer remains on the show.

Brown and Jenna performed a Paso Doble to Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor.” They earned a 9 from judge Carrie Ann Inaba and two 8s from Brunio Tonioli and Len Goodman, for a total of 25/30. They tied with The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten for the second-best scores.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown was also a member of Team Trick with Sean Spicer, Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell for the team dance. Their dance to “Sweet Dreams” by Beyonce earned a 24/30.

The team dance score was combined with thier solo dances, which could explain why Flannery was the other of the bottom two vote-getters. Flannery earned a 24/30 in her individual dance.

At the end of the night, the judges were once again shocked by the decision they had to make. Tonioli picked Flannery to save, while Inaba chose Brown. Goodman broke the tie by picking Brown to save.

“Neither couple deserves to be in this position. However, it is what it is,” a visibly frustrated Goodman said before saving Flannery.

neither kate nor karamo should’ve been in the bottom 2, same with ally and sailor last week #dwts pic.twitter.com/lZg2F4i8kQ — chelsea ‎☆ (@alaskastardis) October 29, 2019

Despite being sent home, Brown danced around the dance floor and ended his tenure on DWTS with a big smile on his face. However, fans at home were not smiling.

I’m so sad to see #Karamo go tonight – when he’s a much better dancer the Sean!

#DWTS pic.twitter.com/xCMBTn5IsL — Michelle A. Daniels (@DanielsChelle55) October 29, 2019

“I can’t believe we lost Karamo tonight. My heart hurts over this travesty!! You will be missed in our living room next Monday!! Love you Karamo!!” one fan wrote.

“No not Karamo. He was actually improving. When will Sean be in the bottom so the judges can eliminate him?! I fear we may get another Bobby Bones situation,” another wrote.

“Such a joke that [Spicer] is still on #DWTS! First [Brinkley-Cook] and now Karamo…neither of them deserved to go home!” another chimed in.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.