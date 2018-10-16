‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Call Out Team for ‘Unfair’ Advantage

On Dancing With The Stars Monday night, supermodel Alexis Ren got to dance her trio with Maddie Ziegler, and fans thought she had an unfair advantage compared to the other celebrities.

Ren has a background in ballet, as she has frequently referenced throughout the season. Ziegler is also an experienced dancer, having gained fame for appearing in Sia’s “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” videos. She also starred on Lifetime’s Dance Moms.

Ziegler joined Ren and her pro dance partner Alan Bersten for a tango to Sia’s 2017 hit “Move Your Body.”

The dance earned a 25/30, with Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman giving them 8’s. Bruno Tonioli was an even bigger fan of their performance, giving them a 9.

“Anyone else find it funny how they have Maddie as a pro on DWTS but on juniors Mackenzie is a contestant but they BOTH were on Dance Moms and we’ve watched them grow up dancing,” one viewer wrote.

“DWTS needs to stop shoving the Ziegler girls down our throats. It is one thing for them to perform in between dances, but to allow Maddie to join one of the couples is totally unfair to the other couples on the show,” one longtime DWTS viewer wrote.

Another fan agreed, writing, “I have to agree. Maddie is famous, it’s totally unfair to the other couples. Why are the rules thrown away when it comes to Maddie? I love DWTS, l watch it every year, but this really disappoints me, why should one couple get an unfair advantage? Unbelievable.”

“Also curious why the already announced that trio? Seems a bit unfair if people vote for them because of Maddie IMO,” another added.

While some fans thought Ren had an unfair advantage, many were surprised she did not get full marks for their dance.

I’m just here to say the judges suck. In no way shape or form did Alexis, Alan and Maddie deserve anything less than a 9. #dwts — Autumn 🖤 (@dwts_babe) October 16, 2018

Other special dance guests were not anywhere near as experienced as Ziegler. John Schneider and Emma Slater’s guest was singer Joey Fatone. Paralympian Amelia Purdy joined Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong. DeMarcus Ware enlisted Rashad Jennings, another retired football player, and Olympian gymnast Nastia Liukin danced with Mary Lou Retton.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: ABC