The Best Internet Reactions to Last Night’s ‘DWTS’

It was Latin night in the ballroom on Tuesday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, and several contestants certainly brought the heat.

From emotional revelations to potential medical scares, as well as some excellent dancing naturally, this week’s show didn’t disappoint, as the couples brought the flavor to the ballroom in an effort to prove that they each deserve to win the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see what the Internet had to say about the latest episode of the ABC competition show.

Sasha Pieterse’s emotional journey

Actress Sasha Pieterse revealed that she had gained nearly 70 pounds over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. During her segment, she discussed the struggle she went through before her condition was diagnosed.

“It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted,” the star revealed. “People were staying stuff like: ‘She’s pregnant.’ ‘You’re fat.’ They were angry or mad that I looked like this. It was one of the hardest things I have ever been through.”

Since being on the show, Pieterse has begun to lose weight, explaining that she’s “feeling like me again.”

Fans and friends were quick to support the actress, offering encouraging comments and thanking her for speaking out.

Tearing up watching @SashaaPieterse‘s pkg. Screw anyone who dared criticize her appearance. Proud of her for rising up. #DWTS #teamAteam pic.twitter.com/e9nhkvz4sU — Deidre Behar (@deidrebehar) September 27, 2017

@SashaaPieterse Saw your bit about #PCOS. My daughter, whom I love w/ all my ❤️, was diagnosed 2 yrs ago. Your story is her story. — N.Smith (@sarahcincy) September 27, 2017

Thank you @SashaaPieterse for speaking about your illness #pcos we are all in the fight together? — carriann McKean (@carriann_mckean) September 27, 2017

Bruno falls off his chair

Judge Bruno Tonioli laughed so hard after Drew Scott and Emma Slater’s rumba that he fell off his chair after standing up while delivering his infamously enthusiastic comments. He quickly got up, and crew members attended to him during the commercial break, and he quickly resumed his judging duties for the next performance.

It appeared fans also got plenty of laughs out of the situation.

#DWTS when Bruno fell to the ground after Carrie Ann said its obvious @MrDrewScott has had no dance experience pic.twitter.com/cFf5m5ORlV — Cate Capiak (@catecapiak) September 27, 2017

BRUNO JUST FELL OUT OF HIS SEAT JSJDJDJKD #DWTS — sakshi (@smoakxbett) September 27, 2017

LOL, Bruno just fell out of his chair!! ?? #DWTS — ✯ Sergio Jr. ✯ (@morbeen4444) September 27, 2017

Debbie Gibson’s elimination

Gibson and her partner Alan Bersten were eliminated after scoring a 21/30 for their Argentine tango, ending up in the bottom with Nick Lachey and partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“This show in this short amount of time and this guy here, I feel like I got my life back and so I am so thrilled and we’re gonna keep dancing!” Gibson said.

Bersten later shared a tribute to his partner on Twitter as fans expressed their sadness to see Gibson go.

Oh @DebbieGibson I just watched last night’s episode & I am so bummed! I loved ur dances & thought u were doing amazing! ❤? — Angela Eggenhuizen (@AEggenhuizen) September 27, 2017

Alan,u r a perfect teacher.Debbie was on fire!Idk what happened but chin up. Dancing shoes ON and SLAY next year.U r still MY fav ? ? wit me — Lisa Dawn (@lisalvsu2) September 27, 2017

Congrats to @DebbieGibson what an awesome event you’ve accomplished! #success You are definitely BACK!!!! And I know the BEST is yet to come — SAHARA CLINIC (@SaharaClinic) September 27, 2017

Photo Credit: ABC