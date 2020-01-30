‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Reacts to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Big Pregnancy News

The Dancing With the Stars family couldn’t be more thrilled for Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who announced Wednesday alongside Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan that they are both pregnant at the same time. As Nikki and her former dance partner broke the big news, sharing an ultrasound photo to both of their social media accounts, the whole DWTS family rallied around them with well-wishes.

I was like, “Brie whatcha up to?” she was like, “Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.” I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol ❤️N pic.twitter.com/mHMWJ84cXO — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 29, 2020

“Blessings to you both!” Val Chmerkovskiy wrote on Nikki’s Instagram announcement, as his wife and fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson added, “OMG!!!!! Nikki and [Artem] Sooooooo happy for you guys! What a beautiful year for the both of you. Cannot wait to see you as parents!!”

Derek Hough chimed in on Chigvintsev’s Instagram announcement, “Holy moly!!!!!! So happy for you my man,” as Gleb Savchenko added with a heart emoji and prayer hands, “Amazing!”

Fellow pro Witney Carson added with a heart emoji of her own, “Congrats artem!!!!!” while Peta Murgatroyd added, “ARTEMMMMMMMM!!!! Congrats my friend ! Can’t wait for this moment for you xo.”

Sharna Burgess wrote, “I love this so much!!!! Congratulations babe!!!!” while Cheryl Burke chimed in with a similarly enthusiastic, “Yessss!!! So happy for you and congratulations to you both!! Sending you guys so much love!”

The twins announced their pregnancies Wednesday via PEOPLE, admitting their timing was a total coincidence.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie is already mom to daughter Birdie Jo, 2, but for Nikki, this first pregnancy is a pretty big shock.

“Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” she continued. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”

