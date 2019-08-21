‘Dancing With the Stars’ Faces Backlash Over Former President Trump Aide Sean Spicer Joining Season 28

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with the ABC show after former White House Communications Director Sean Spicer was revealed to be competing on the upcoming 28th season alongside celebrities such as Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown on Wednesday’s Good Morning America.

Before Spicer resigned from his position in June 2017, the aide to President Donald Trump was widely criticized for many things, including insisting that the crowds at Trump’s inauguration were the largest of all time, despite all evidence to the contrary. Even host Tom Bergeron leveled a joke regarding the issue during Wednesday’s announcement, saying, “The nice thing is Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size.”

Many Dancing With the Stars fans found it “gross” and “shameless” for ABC to bring Spicer onto a light hearted show following his career in politics.

This is bad. You should feel bad @DancingABC — B, (@pwnedlib) August 21, 2019

This man lied to the American people day after day. This is gross. — RDA (@RDawnA7) August 21, 2019

Great job normalizing a white supremacist administration, guys. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 21, 2019

Couldn’t find Charles Manson’s number? — Dog Dad Bod (@dogdadbod) August 21, 2019

Normalizing a treasonist who lied to the entire country for months? Another season I won’t watch, but of course Spicey will claim that it’s the most watched season of ever & all time — 🗣 (@brigittbrien) August 21, 2019

Giving this piece of garbage even a minute of airtime says that you approved of him bold face lying to the American public. You should be ashamed! — Susan Pazera ✈️ (@SusanPazera) August 21, 2019

Also starring on the season are country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, pop star Ally Brooke, NBA alum Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and model Christie Brinkley.

They will be paired with pros Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov and Brandon Armstrong,

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

