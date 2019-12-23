‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exec Reveals Charlie Sheen, Ryan Shazier, Christie Brinkley on Season 29 Wish List

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 could have some major names taking on the ABC ballroom if the execs behind the show have their way! After Bachelorette Hannah Brown took home the mirrorball trophy alongside pro partner Alan Bersten during Season 28, ABC Entertainment higher-up Rob Mills let Variety in on some of the A-listers the show is looking to work with next season.

“We’ve met with Charlie Sheen,” the senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming told the outlet. “I don’t think it’s a huge secret because he came out and talked about it, but I would still love Charlie Sheen to come on.”

“I found him to be one of the nicest, most charming people,” Mills said of the Two and a Half Men star. “He is just a born entertainer and I think people would love to see him, but it may not be for him. What I really found very sweet about him is he basically said, ‘I really don’t dance. I’ve got two left feet’ So there’s a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be really fun to showcase on the show.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Ryan Shazier is also on the list for ABC after he was nearly paralyzed during a 2017 NFL game after sustaining a serious spinal injury.

“Two years ago, he was hit on a Monday Night Football game and doctors feared he was paralyzed, and he has learned to walk again. Those are those great stories that are really what Dancing With the Stars is all about — here’s somebody who has overcome something, and when you do that, you dance,” Mills explained. “He would be great.”

After Karamo Brown tore up the dance floor in Season 28, Mills added there could be another one of the Queer Eye stars in a future season: “Karamo was so wonderful this year that one of the other Queer Eye guys would be great.”

The network is also “absolutely talking about” bringing back model Christie Brinkley for a second shot after her DWTS dreams ended before they began in Season 28 with a shattered wrist. (Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook stepped in for the remainder of the season.)

“Talk about people that you wanted forever! That’s Christie Brinkley!” Mills said. “We were celebrating when she said she would do it, and then, as you saw, she broke her wrist. It was such a great story that Christie was able to watch her daughter, Sailor, do it — that was the classic story that Dancing With the Stars does so great; when you make lemonade out of lemons. But now we’d love to see her back dancing in the ballroom.”

We can’t wait to see the line-up for next season!

