'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Divorcing Sasha Farber

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Emma Slater has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber. The two split early last year, but still both appeared on DWTS Season 31 last fall. Farber, 38, confirmed the two were still separated on Valentine's Day by posting a photo of himself taking out a trash can.

Slater, 34, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, according to court filings obtained by The Blast. She also sought to end the possibility of awarding spousal support. The dancers did not have children, so there is no battle over child support. The split is described as "amicable."

The dancers married in March 2018, but sources told Us Weekly in August 2022 that they called it quits months earlier. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life," one source said. They said it was a "tough decision" for the couple and they were still "figuring out" what their lives were like apart since they had been together for so long.

They sparked breakup speculation when they disappeared from each others' Instagram posts. Slater went to Brandon Armstrong's wedding to Brylee Ivers solo and neither of them publicly referenced their wedding anniversary in March 2022. Slater also recently revealed that she attended Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's wedding in August 2022 alone.

Farber referenced the split on Valentine's Day. "Happppy Valentine's Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out," he wrote on Instagram on Feb. 14, alongside a photo of himself smiling as he took out the trash.

Their separation made DWTS Season 31 awkward, as Farber and Slater still took part. Farber was paired with Selma Blair, who had to withdraw early for health reasons, while Slater was paired with Trevor Donovan. "I think it's been a challenging year for a lot of people," Slater told Extra in November 2022. "For me, I just kind of surround myself with a lot of friends and just try to uplift and do the best I can, and I really do think that that's the same for almost everybody."

Slater and Farber started dating in 2011 and split in 2014. They eventually reunited, with Farber famously proposing to Slater during a 2016 DWTS episode. They tied the knot in March 2018, with many of their DWTS colleagues in attendance. DWTS will return for a 32nd season in the fall of 2023.