This Week’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Twist Is Throwing Fans for a Loop

Dancing With the Stars did the unexpected on Monday night’s episode and decided to announce what couples are in jeopardy early in the show.

It isn’t unprecedented, but it’s far from the usual flow of how the show works. Typically, the jeopardy announcement happens at the very end, moments before elimination.

Producers to take a second during the first-half-hour of the broadcast to reveal the three couple’s up for elimination: Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.

This could be seen as escalating the tension for the jeopardized couples as they danced, it was seen by viewers as putting the celebs themselves under unnecessary pressure.

“I like it better when the results are all at the end,” fan Melody Williams wrote. “It would be hard to dance with the weight of elimination on your shoulders.”

Viewer Alexandra Rose wrote, “The way they are doing this elimination at the beginning of the show is sooo stupid.”

See some of the reactions below.

I like it better when the results are all at the end. It would be hard to dance with the weight of elimination on your shoulders #DWTS — Melody Williams (@singasong23) October 24, 2017

I don’t like when they do elimination reveals during the show. #DWTS 😕 — Alexis Dracula 🦇🔮 (@alexisdaria) October 24, 2017

The way they are doing this elimination at the beginning of the show is sooo stupid #DWTS .. so random! — Alexandra Rose ♡ (@Lixxy_Rose) October 24, 2017

Why doing elimination now I like how they did it the past week when they said it at the end #DWTS — Jasmine Jones (@jasminejones102) October 24, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

