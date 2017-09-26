First Couple Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

WARNING: Spoilers from the newest episode of Dancing With the Stars are ahead!

One week and a couple of two-hour episodes later, the first team has been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. Sadly, it was Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe that got the axe.

The elimination came as a result of the dances performed on opening night last Monday. The Shark Tank star and Motsepe scored a low score from the judges, and it looks like America agreed with the verdict. Despite the fun performance of Ballroom Night, the couple won’t be back for the next episode.

Unfortunately, tonight’s elimination won’t be the only goodbye this week. Since the first episode didn’t feature an elimination, a second installment is needed to get everything caught up. So, on Tuesday night, Dancing With the Stars will return for Latin Night.

After the next wave of dances, another couple will be eliminated, based on their performances from this Monday’s installment. Next Monday night, everything will get back on schedule, and one couple will be eliminated each week.

You can watch the 12 remaining contestants attempt to salsa their way into the hearts of America when ABC airs its special Tuesday edition of Dancing With the Stars, tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / dancingabc