Two ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Couples Eliminated

The Dancing With the Stars roster has officially dwindled to just half of the original competitors with Monday night’s elimination, which turned out to be a surprise double elimination.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the competition, as well as Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

The couples were judged based off of last week’s dances, which was focused on “capturing the spirit of a specific movie genre.”

Vanessa Lachey and Nikki Bella are the sixth and seventh celebrities to be sent home from the competition this season. The eliminated celeb joins previous eliminated contestants Nick Lachey, Barbara Corcoran, Debbie Gibson, Derek Fisher and Sasha Pieterse.

Next week’s episode will see the six remaining couples judged based off of this week’s Halloween-themed dances.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.