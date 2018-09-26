‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates First Couple of Season 27

Dancing With the Stars has said goodbye to its first couple of season 27. Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko left the ballroom behind Tuesday after being eliminated in the ABC series’ premiere week.

The couple had a rough start to their first week in the ballroom, dancing the salsa to “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainzon Monday and the salsa to “Tres Deseos” by Gloria Estefanon Tuesday.

But unfortunately, their low scores couldn’t even be saved by America’s vote, and the two were eliminated at the end of Tuesday’s show.

“It sucks, I’m not gonna lie, I really, really liked doing this show and I really had such a great time,” Glaser said after the elimination. “I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done and I tried my best and I had fun.”

Remaining in the competition are Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot, Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, John Schneider and Emma Slater, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy and Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong.

Tinashe and Ware proved to be the standout talents of the first night, with the pop star and her partner earning a 23 for their jive to “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor and the former NFL pro and his partner earning the same score from the judges for their cha cha to “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida.

On night two, the top score went to Ren and Bersten, whose jive to “Shake the Room” by Gamu earned overwhelming praise from the judges and a score of 23 — a significant improvement over last night’s score of 21.

Fans were quick to react to the elimination:

“@Gleb_Savchenko,well that was too dang soon,” one fan wrote.

“I really wanted Nikki to stay….her humor was much needed on the show,” another fan lamented.

A third added, “[Glaser], Sad to see you go. You did really well for someone who’s totally new to dance. If it’s any consolation you look like a million bucks!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

