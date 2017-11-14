‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Shocked by Drew Scott’s Kilt

Reality

Drew Scott made it to the semifinals for Dancing With The Stars, kicking off tonight’s episode by embracing his Scottish heritage. The Property Brothers star and dancing partner Emma Slater danced to The Proclaimers’ “I Would Walk 500 Miles” and fans were blinded by their fashion choices.

Scott opened the dance by ripping off his pants to reveal a kilt. Then, Slater came out wearing a plaid floor-length dress that matched Scott’s kilt. Fans were stunned.

“Drew Scott in a kilt. Thanks @DancingABC #DWTS #MyEyes,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Not sure what I loved more @MrDrewScott ripping his pants off, @keodancer’s reaction to Drew ripping his pants off OR seeing adorable @dance10alan in a kilt??”

Plenty of other fans were happy to see Scott in a kilt though.

Oddly enough, judge Carrie Ann Inaba thought the kilt was too revealing.

Scott and Slater got all eights from the judges.

