‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Shocked by Drew Scott’s Kilt

Drew Scott made it to the semifinals for Dancing With The Stars, kicking off tonight’s episode by embracing his Scottish heritage. The Property Brothers star and dancing partner Emma Slater danced to The Proclaimers’ “I Would Walk 500 Miles” and fans were blinded by their fashion choices.

Scott opened the dance by ripping off his pants to reveal a kilt. Then, Slater came out wearing a plaid floor-length dress that matched Scott’s kilt. Fans were stunned.

“Drew Scott in a kilt. Thanks @DancingABC #DWTS #MyEyes,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Not sure what I loved more @MrDrewScott ripping his pants off, @keodancer’s reaction to Drew ripping his pants off OR seeing adorable @dance10alan in a kilt??”

Not sure what I loved more @MrDrewScott ripping his pants off, @keodancer ‘s reaction to Drew ripping his pants off OR seeing adorable @Dance10Alan in a kilt?? 🤔🤔 #dwts — Laura Manzi (@TheLauraManzi) November 14, 2017



Plenty of other fans were happy to see Scott in a kilt though.

I never realized I needed to see Drew Scott in a kilt. 😆😋 I blame #Outlander for forming my appreciation for Scottish kilts. #DWTS — Essy (@starlight131618) November 14, 2017



@HedwigGraymalk So @MrDrewScott just danced a tango in full highland garb (kilt!) on #DWTS. 🙀 — copperhead رویا‎ (@copperhead7903) November 14, 2017



My favorite part of Emma and Drew’s dance was obviously the outfitting… I think @Dance10Alan has a hat that matches the kilt #dwts — Лора (@l_vals) November 14, 2017



Oddly enough, judge Carrie Ann Inaba thought the kilt was too revealing.

Scott and Slater got all eights from the judges.