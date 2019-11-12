‘Dancing With the Stars’: Donald Trump Reacts to Sean Spicer’s Elimination

President Donald Trump congratulated his former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, on reaching it to Week 9 on ABC‘s Dancing With The Stars. Spicer was eliminated Monday night, falling short of next week’s semi-finals. He was one of the two bottom vote-getters, and the judges decided to save country singer Lauren Alaina over Spicer.

“A great try by [Spicer]. We are all proud of you!” Trump tweeted shortly after the episode was over.

Throughout the season, Trump used his Twitter page to show Spicer support, often tweeting before or during episodes. However, even that was not enough to help Spicer overcome another week of poor scores from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

On Monday night, Spicer and pro dance partner Jenna Johnson received a 26/40 for their first dance to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and a 24/40 for their dance to One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” This week’s episode featured a fourth judge, former *NSYNC singer Joey Fatone.

After being eliminated, Spicer was gracious for his time on the dance competition series. He also thanked his first dance partner, Lindsay Arnold, who missed this week and last week after the death of her mother-in-law.

“I miss you,” Spicer said to Arnold. “I wish I could have done better. Thank you for everything you did.”

He continued, “Thanks to everyone who supported me. Thanks to my family for everything they did. I’ve loved being on this show. Thank you for making me a part of it. God bless you all. Happy Veterans Day.”

After hearing that Spicer joining the DWTS cast in August, Trump predicted he would do well.

“Just heard that Sean Spicer will be on Dancing with the Stars. He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly,” the president tweeted at the time.

“It’s always nice to have kind words said to me by anybody at this point, especially the President of the United States,” Spicer told Entertainment Tonight after hearing about Trump’s tweet. “So I welcome everybody and anybody’s support, but it’s extra special to have the President of the United States.”

Spicer’s appearance on DWTS was controversial from the start, but he tried to stay above the fray during his tenure. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown said he thought the Spicer made a “real change.”

“We’re in a space where we’re divided as a country and people don’t want to talk anymore and that’s perpetuated by the shows we watch on TV, where people are arguing and arguing and arguing,” Brown said. “I think there’s space for real heartfelt conversation where you respect someone but you can still disagree.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty Images