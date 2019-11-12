‘Dancing With the Stars’: Donald Trump Deletes Tweet Supporting Sean Spicer After Elimination

Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Sean Spicer eliminated after weeks of consistently being the lowest-scoring contestant, despite getting a tweet of support from Donald Trump during the show.

“Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing With the Stars,” POTUS had tweeted. “He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals – all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Spicer’s elimination, Trump deleted his message and replaced it with, “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABC,” Spicer replied.

The former White House press secretary was one of the worst-performing dancers each of the nine weeks he competed on the ABC show and remained in the competition solely through fan votes, which did not allow him to be sent to the bottom two until Monday’s show, when the judges sent him home over fellow contestant Lauren Alaina.

“There’s no question that’s a huge part of it, people on the political side,” Spicer previously told USA Today when asked about whether the vast majority of his votes were coming from Trump supporters. “But there’s a good chunk of people who enjoy my approach. The other night we were out, and I had people coming up to me saying, ‘I’ve loved watching you, you look like you’re having a great time.’ Hopefully, they’ll watch me progress. There’s a lot of people who sit at the bar and watch everyone else on the dance floor. That’s who I have been. I’m never going to be the natural. But people watching know I am working as hard as I can, and going to have a blast doing it.”

Last week, Spicer remained in the competition while contestant Kate Flannery was sent home, a decision that judge Carrie Ann Inaba admitted left her “frustrated.”

“My reaction to Sean being saved, it’s frustrating,” she told Us Weekly. “There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective. So I’m not — I can’t be mad at it, but it’s frustrating.”

“We want the people to be involved, and this is the way they are voting,” she continued. “It’s hard because sometimes I hear the feedback from the people. ‘Hey, why aren’t the best dancers staying in?’ Well, that’s up to you guys. I’m doing my job, right? And people need to vote. So, I just hope that those who are frustrated with this happening as well vote as passionately as the people who support Sean.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky