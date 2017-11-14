‘Dancing With the Stars’: Everything to Know About Tonight’s Dances

Dancing With the Stars has narrowed the amount of competing teams to only five, and this week’s semi-finals will decide to makes it into the final three.

Each couple will have a fairly normal week, which each of them performing two dances. One will be standard fare, with the pros choosing the songs.

Highlights include Whitney Carson selecting “Shake” by the Ying Yang Twins and Pitbull for Frankie Muniz and herself to salsa to, and Emma Slater picking The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” for Drew Scott and herself to tango to.

The second round of dances has a twist, but it’s not nearly as big as the previous weeks’ twists. The second dance will be a reinterpretation of a previous season’s dance.

For example, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy will put their spin on Amber Riley and Derek Hough’s season 17 Charleston set to will.i.am’s “Bang Bang.”

At the end of the episode, another couple will be eliminated based on last week’s dances. The results of tonight’s dances will be revealed on next week’s episode.

Normal Dances:

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Tango – “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Salsa – “Shake” by Ying Yang Twins & Pitbull

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “Brother” (feat. Gavin DeGraw) by NEEDTOBREATHE

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Contemporary – “Head High” by Alexander Jean

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Waltz – “To Build a Home” (feat. Patrick Watson) by Cinematic Orchestra

Iconic Dances:

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Jazz – “Yeah!” (feat. Lil Jon, Ludacris) by Usher (Season 17, Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff)

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Paso Doblé – “Carnival De Paris” by Dario G (Season 4, Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough)

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Jive – “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner (Season 22, Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas)

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Tango – “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris (Season 18, Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy)

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Charleston – “Bang Bang” by will.i.am (Season 17, Amber Riley and Derek Hough)

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin