‘Dancing With the Stars’: All the Couples Who Made It to the Season 28 Finals

Dancing With the Stars is coming down to the wire, and we’ve got the rundown of all the couples who made it to the Season 28 finals. This week, actor James Van Der Beek and his pro dance partner Emma Slater were eliminated, leaving only four remaining teams. The pairs who will be dancing it out for the championship are: Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.

Notably, Van Der Beek’s elimination seemed to come as a huge surprise to everyone, especially since it happened the same day that he announced that his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” he said on the show. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. It’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together. It breaks you open. It opens up your heart. It deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

In addition to sharing the sad news on Dancing With the Stars, Van Der Beek also addressed it in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of his wife in a hospital bed with one of their children, and elaborating on the situation in the post’s caption.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life,” he wrote.

“We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being,” Van Der Beek added. “Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

“Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there,” the actor concluded his post. “Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

