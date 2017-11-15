‘Dancing with the Stars’ Couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Open up About Wedding Plans

Now that Dancing with the Stars is drawing to a close, professional dancers Emma Slater and fiance Sasha Farber are getting down to planning their wedding, even choosing a date for their nuptials.

“At least we think we [have a date],” Slater told reporters backstage after Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition. “It’s not locked down yet, but we think we do.”

The couple has plans to head out on the DWTS Live! tour soon enough, but Slater said she truly has to get down to planning the big day.

“Things have been picking up this last week. I’m in the process of sorting out invitations,” she said. “I’m going to be crazy strange bridezilla doing my wedding planning on tour, but we’re going to make it work.”

One year ago today @sashafarber1 made me the luckiest girl on the planet and asked me to marry him. What an amazing year it’s been. I love my life with you Sasha xoxox happy anniversary my love A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

The couple got engaged on live television in October 2016, and say they will be including some of their dancer friends are part of the wedding party.

“We’re not going to be that posh, elegant wedding. We want it to be a party of love. I want to have all our friends there,” said Slater. “We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have a some surprises. We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff.”

Slater opened up about making the wedding a fun day for everyone to PEOPLE in March.

“I want to be that couple that makes people go, ‘Oh my god! Did you go to that crazy wedding?’ ” she said. “I definitely have some surprises for Sasha planned already … but don’t mention it to him!”

The finale week of Dancing with the Stars begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.