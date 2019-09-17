‘Dancing With the Stars’: Christie Brinkley’s Last Instagram Photo Before Injury Has Fans Crushed

Hours before Dancing With the Stars announced that Christie Brinkley is dropping out of the competition after suffering a severe arm injury, the 65-year-old model shared an Instagram video of herself in her costume and ready to compete.

“I’m so excited for tomorrow’s show!” she wrote, sharing a fitting quote attributed to Pope Pius XII: “‘To live without risk is to risk not living.’”

While plenty of Brinkley’s Instagram followers gushed over her look, others commented on the post after hearing the news of her season-ending injury, wishing her well and wishing her 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook good luck as her replacement.

“Oh my…sending bone healing prayers,” one user wrote. “[I] will be cheering @sailorbrinkleycook if she goes on for you. Love you broken or whole sweet lady.”

“Hope you are ok @christiebrinkley will be definitely watching and cheering on your sweet and beautiful @sailorbrinkleycook,” another said.

“Sorry to hear the news,” another said.

“So sorry to hear about your injury. Hope you are doing well – Sailor will be fabulous!” another said.

ABC and BBC Studios announced on Good Morning America Monday that “Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” keeping her from participating in the competition.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Brinkley said in a statement, joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Sailor said that she was “doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

Sailor will have just hours to learn the choreography that her mother has spent the past few weeks studying. It’s unclear who Sailor is partnered up with, as the pairings are being kept secret until Monday’s premiere.

Although Sailor said she was “so afraid” of taking on the challenge, she’s looking forward to the journey.

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she said. “I think it will change me.”

Catch Sailor in her DWTS debut during Monday night’s Season 28 live premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

