'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke Reunites With Family After Months of Quarantining
Dancing With the Stars favorite Cheryl Burke finally gets to see her family after nearly a year apart. Burke, who partnered with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean during Season 29, tweeted about the reunion on Saturday. Burke, 36, explained that she had not seen her family since February. In March, the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns around the U.S.
As a result of this, Burke stayed away from her relatives. Furthermore, when testing expanded, Burke needed to remain quarantined with just her husband, Matthew Lawrence. In order to compete on Dancing With the Stars, she had to be very mindful of avoiding possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Now that her commitments to the ABC series are done, Burke and her family got tested and they felt it was safe to reunite. Scroll through to see a photo of Burke's family, her thoughts on the reunion and a few fan reactions.
I haven’t seen my family since mid February before the pandemic hit, and because I was on #DWTS this season, it was important that I only be around the people who I have been quarantined with which was my husband and our four legged friends. 🐊🐢🦎 pic.twitter.com/kUQsX57V8k— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) December 5, 2020
I consider myself so blessed and lucky that we were able to recently spend a couple of days together (of course, after everyone got tested!). During a time like this, it has really put everything into perspective for me. There’s nothing I truly treasure more than family time.— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) December 5, 2020
Make sure you tell your loved ones, whether they’re physically with you or not, how much you love them as much as you can! Our time here is so valuable so let them know on a regular basis how much they truly mean to you. Love you ALL so much! ♥️— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) December 5, 2020
Reactions
Family is everything,it is the place where love never ends! You are a very sweet girl Cheryl! There is nothing more important than loved ones! A big kiss..💖😘— ❁𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂❁ (@CrazyOverBsB_) December 5, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️— Rembrandt Flores (@rembrandtflores) December 5, 2020
Amen!— Torreca 🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TORRECA) December 5, 2020