'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke Reunites With Family After Months of Quarantining

Dancing With the Stars favorite Cheryl Burke finally gets to see her family after nearly a year apart. Burke, who partnered with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean during Season 29, tweeted about the reunion on Saturday. Burke, 36, explained that she had not seen her family since February. In March, the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns around the U.S.

As a result of this, Burke stayed away from her relatives. Furthermore, when testing expanded, Burke needed to remain quarantined with just her husband, Matthew Lawrence. In order to compete on Dancing With the Stars, she had to be very mindful of avoiding possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Now that her commitments to the ABC series are done, Burke and her family got tested and they felt it was safe to reunite. Scroll through to see a photo of Burke's family, her thoughts on the reunion and a few fan reactions.