‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cher Rocks Classic ’60s Outfit Ahead of Finale Performance

Cher will be making her return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom during the live Season 28 finale on Monday night. Prior to stepping out for the two-hour special, Cher was seen sporting a classic ’60s look.

Her appearance was her first on the hit ABC dancing competition since 2013 when she appeared as a guest judge. She also sang one song, her hit track, “Believe.” Along with Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo will also be performing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She performed “The Beat Goes On” towards the end of the live finale.

I was watching Cher in ’73, now watching her at 73 (years old!) The beat goes on! Timeless. #DWTS #Finale — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) November 26, 2019

“Cher has such a larger-than-life voice! Fun performance from the pros,” one user tweeted.

Another viewer wrote, “Someone want to give me whatever Cher has? Cause the woman has never aged… and I’m pretty sure she won’t ever!”

Her live performance went over well with the audience in attendance and with the viewers at home. There was also positive reviews on the professional dancers that performed during her number.

@Cher looks stunning on #DWTS. And so classic to have Sonny Bono represented up there! ❤️ — Michelle (@StargazerPhoto) November 26, 2019

Shortly after she took the stage, the winner of the show was revealed. Host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews gathered the final four onto the stage one last time where it was announced that Hannah Brown topped Kel Mitchell to win Season 28. Ally Brooke took third while Lauren Alaina finished in fourth.

Prior to her performance on DWTS, Cher held a concert in Glendale, Arizona on Nov. 24.

In the recent weeks, Cher has announced where her Here We Go Again tour will be stopping in 2020. Her first stop will be on March 6 in in El Paso, Texas and run up until May 6 show in Sacramento.

Along with that, the singer also showed her support for Taylor Swift after her legal trouble involving Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta surfaced again. She tweeted: “BABE, THIS (expletive) HAS BEEN HAPPENING SINCE (a) MILLION SELLING ARTISTS WERE PAID OFF WITH A CADILLAC & A BOTTLE OF JACK!! I’M SORRY.”