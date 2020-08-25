'Dancing With the Stars': Everything to Know About New Pro Britt Stewart

✖

Britt Stewart is set to be the first Black female pro on Dancing with the Stars when the show’s 29th season kicks off in September. Stewart previously appeared in the series but only as part of a dance troupe but she will now take on a much bigger role as one of the professionals who have the honor of training one of the celebrities.

The 30-year-old dancer will join Daniella Karagach as the two new faces among the professional dancers. Stewart has had quite the career up to this point, dancing in various films including all three High School Musical movies as well as No Strings Attached and Fame. One of her more recent works saw here in the award-winning La La Land. As for television, Stewart has been a featured dancer in The Voice, Gilmore Girls and Grey’s Anatomy. On the stage, she has also toured with artists like Rihanna, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry, for whom she has toured with as a core dancer for three years. Her work with Perry saw her perform in both the Super Bowl and her Prismatic World Tour.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Stewart called it an “honor” to be the first Black female pro to appear on the series. “I am extremely honored and I honestly get really emotional talking about it every time,” Stewart explained. “I think there’s a lot of power in representation and seeing someone that looks like yourself in a specific position.” Stewart went on to see she is eager to hopefully become an inspiration for young Black girls “that feel like they don’t have that representation.” On her Instagram page, Stewart wrote that she is “over the moon” to make her first appearance as a pro on the show, “My heart is filled with gratitude.”

When Stewart steps onto the dance floor, the hit ABC competition will take on a new look. Up front, there will be a new host as Tyra Banks will be replacing the show’s longtime face, Tom Bergeron, as well as co-host Erin Andrews. The pair’s removal was announced as a shock to the show’s fanbase. There will also be coronavirus restrictions in place that will certainly impact the behind-the-scenes workings of the competition.