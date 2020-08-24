'Dancing With the Stars': Lindsay Arnold Explains How Season 29 Will Work With Coronavirus Restrictions

✖

The show must go on! Dancing with the Stars is coming back for an all new season despite the pandemic, but safety measures have been put into place. Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold may not be featured this season due to her pregnancy, but she's managed to stay in the loop when it comes to potential new changes.

"They don't know their partners yet," said to her former partner Sean Spicer according to Us Weekly. "I don't think they're doing it like last year, though. It's gonna be different. I'm pretty sure they're not doing, like, a GMA appearance. I'm assuming they're not going to fly everybody to New York." Similar to other shows like Big Brother, the show will not have a live audience, for now at least. Arnold said that it could be a possibility on down the road, but it's going to be a week-by-week thing.

"I don't think they're going to make them dance six feet apart," she said. "If that were the case, I don't think the show would be happening. At the same time, I truly believe that it's going to change every week. I could see maybe the first week being no audience and then hopefully, maybe by the end, depending on how thins evolve and change [...] I think it's literally going to be a day-by-day process." If the show were to proceed as normal as possible, serious measures will have to be taken outside of filming as well.

Pro dancer Emma Slater confessed that she and her husband and fellow pro Sasha Farber would not be able to even live together once the competition starts. However, they won't be the only ones that rule applies to. "The pros are not allowed to interact with each other," Arnold explained. "I don't think you're going to be hanging out in the studio with everybody. It'll be different for sure. It's going to change the dynamic but at the same time, there's no way you cannot interact on show days."

Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick announced in May that they were expecting their first child together. While fans were thrilled for the sweet pair, they're hoping the gorgeous dancer will somehow still stay involved with the show, and so does she. "I am hoping to be a part of the show in other ways," she told Entertainment Tonight according to Us Weekly. "I'll have our baby in November, which gives me about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing to hopefully be back around for the next fall season." While nothing is for sure at the moment, she said that's the plan.