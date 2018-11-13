‘Dancing With the Stars’: Watch Bobby Bones Shock Partner Sharna Burgess With Wardrobe Reveal

Bobby Bones and Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess took to the dance floor a second time on Semi-Finals night to perform a jive to The Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin.’” At the end of the dance, Bones shocked Burgess with a wardrobe reveal.

This was their second time performing a jive, following Bones’ wild week one performance. This time they had judge Len Goodman advising them.

While the dance went well for the most part, Bones still had a shocker at the very end. He ripped off his shirt and coat to reveal a plain white T-shirt with Goodman’s face on it.

Here it is! #TeamBeautyandTheGeek did the jive again & he definitely dominated for Len! 😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼#DWTS pic.twitter.com/z3KzXb7SdK — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) November 13, 2018

Despite the crazy punctuation on the dance, Bones earned 8’s from all three judges, giving him a 24/30. That was much better than his first dance on the night. He picked up a 21/30 for his dedication dance, a salsa to “GDFR” by Flo Rida.

Bones dedicated his first dance of the night to his fans, who have continued to support him and push him through DWTS week after week, despite his low scores.

“I’m very lucky to have the biggest country morning show ever, but without people listening to it, that would be nothing … I have to really represent them in a way that makes them proud,” the country music radio show host said.

Bones also took time out of his post-dance interview to remind viewers at home that DWTS is being performed not too far from the wildfires raging in Southern California. At the end, he told fans to donate to the Red Cross at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Before the semi-finals began, Bones told fans he would give everything he’s got to make sure this week’s dances are perfect. While he did not get perfect scores, both performances showed the progress he has made since week one.

“We’re just going to wake up in the morning and go back to work, really,” Bones told On the Red Carpet last week. “That’s what it is to us. We’re excited to be able to move on, and that our people put us here, and we just want to represent for them. So we’re going to work harder. We’re going to keep working, because we didn’t get here because of my feet. She’s got me to a place, and they’ve got me to a place, and now we’ve got to close the shop down.”

New episodes of DWTS air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

