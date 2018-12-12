‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Bobby Bones Jokes Around on ‘American Idol’ Set

Bobby Bones is taking on his role as American Idol mentor with the same vigor he took to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

The country radio personality took to Instagram Tuesday to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the ABC singing competition’s set. Bones will appear as a mentor on the second season of the Idol reboot, which is scheduled to premiere in March 2019.

In one photo, Bones looks serious, sitting behind the judges’ panel and pointing out at the stage. He jokingly captioned the image, “Hey you. Sing better. Smile more. The end. Mentoring done!”

In another, Bones is smiling for the camera while filming the show’s Hollywood week, writing, “This is the face of ‘holy crap.’ Hollywood week is happening on American Idol. And it’s a lot of no sleep. Which I was able to advise them on wonderfully. Haha. Was up with all the groups til after 1 [a.m.] this morning. It’s quite the manic few days. But some really good singers for real.”

Bones, who took home the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Sharna Burgess last month, was announced as an Idol mentor in November.

“I’m super excited. I can’t wait to work with them and hopefully make a brand new superstar on American Idol,” Bones announced at the time. “So be sure to watch, and I will see you soon.”

Bones also appeared on the Idol reboot’s first season to assist with the Top 24 competitors’ preparation for their celebrity duets, but will have a bigger role on the series this time around, helping singers from the start “reach the next level of their artistry and performances,” according to ABC.

The best-selling author may be burning the candle at both ends to make things happen, but he told PopCulture.com in June that he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“[I do] nothing well. That’s why I have to do all the stuff,” Bones joked. “I don’t really have one talent that’s amazing, and so I just try to stay out there.”

He continued of his endeavors, “I love the radio show, because I get to talk to people. I get to be in their lives, either every morning or we have millions of people every day that download the podcast of the show as well. That’s my favorite. I love doing the stand-up, because it’s the hardest, and I’m alone. But the book I’m the worst at.”

“So they’re all exciting or I wouldn’t do them,” he continued. “I’ve found that as long as I’m chasing something, I’m really excited about it. It doesn’t matter if I win, lose, fail, make money, don’t make money, because in the worst case scenario, I’m still doing something I love. So that’s the only thing I do. I only chase the things that I love.”

American Idol premieres a new season in March 2019.

Photo credit: David Livingston / Contributor, Getty