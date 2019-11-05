‘Dancing With the Stars’ Awards Its First Perfect Score This Season and Fans Are Flipping Out

It took eight weeks, but Dancing With The Stars Season 28 finally has its first perfect score. Right after comedian Kel Mitchell earned the first 10 from a judge, singer Ally Brooke followed that up with a performance that earned 10s from all three judges. The perfect score had fans of Dancing With the Stars and the former Fifth Harmony member jumping for joy.

Brooke and her pro dance partner, Sasha Farber, performed a pitch-perfect Jazz Charleston dance to her own hit single “Higher.” The dance even started with her lip-syncing the song before she joined Farber on the dance floor.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli could not find a single negative thing to say about their dance. All three gave them a 10 and a 30/30 total.

“Thank you so much… just thank you… Tonight was so special. I literally cannot be saying how happy I am,” Brooke said through tears. “It’s so special to be able to sing and dance to my own song. I love this show and what it’s done for me and my confidence. Thank you so much. I’m just so thankful.”

Fans showered Brooke with praise. At the beginning of the season, Brooke mentioned how online trolls criticized her dancing, but now they have no reason to.

A perfect score well deserved #TeamTime2Shine #DWTS Higher – Single by Ally Brooke & Matoma https://t.co/UXHxyk8atH pic.twitter.com/NILk9miyTj — leslie loves allyᴬᴮᴴ 💚 (@allybslayinlife) November 5, 2019

“Ally perfected that dance! It’s Awesome to see a dance where you can’t tell the celebrity from the Pro Dancer! Definitely deserved those Perfect scores,” one fan tweeted.

“I love Witney and Kel but in my opinion Ally is the only dancer so far this season who should have 10. She owned that whole routine & it was pretty much perfect,” another tweeted.

ISSA TRIPLE TEN FOR THE BEST DANCER ALLY BROOKE!!!!!!!! THE WAY I SCREAMED #DWTS #TeamTime2Shine pic.twitter.com/CuDTE1VZ2o — layla #FINELINE (@dinahkiwi) November 5, 2019

“I cannot imagine how much this all means to Ally from the experience itself to her dancing to her songs, getting perfect scores and being such a genuinely inspiring soul,” another fan wrote.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC