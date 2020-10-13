'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Another Favorite During '80s Night

✖

The dancers may have been living it up in their leg warmers and neon outfits during Dancing With the Stars' '80s night, but one couple was still sent home at the end of the latest episode. As host Tyra Banks announced, Jesse Metcalfe, with his partner Sharna Burgess, and Vernon Davis, with his partner Peta Murgatroyd, found themselves in the bottom two. Ultimately, after the judges weighed in, Metcalfe was sent home, becoming the fourth celebrity elimination from the competition.

This week's elimination was a little less hectic than the last. During the Oct. 5 episode, a minor error sent the production into a tizzy when Banks was announcing which couples were safe for the week. While she announced that Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were safe, she later had to clarify that the Netflix personality was in the bottom two alongside actor Anne Heche and her partner Keo Motsepe. Even though they did, wildly enough, find themselves in danger at the end of the episode, Heche was the one who was sent home by the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

A source told Page Six that Heche was reportedly so "furious" about the sequence of events that she stormed off the set and refused to speak with reporters. Following her elimination, the actor did not hold back her thoughts on the awkward mix-up that she was involved in. "The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling," Heche said in a follow-up statement to Page Six. “It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now — even though we are not all the way there yet, it’s important to recognize how far we have come."

Even though she wasn't pleased about how everything turned out, Heche said on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning that it was a "blessing" to be on DWTS and to be able to share her story. "And to be able to have a partner to tell the truth with and to learn with," she said. "Listen, I live in love, I live in truth and I stood up for it 10 years ago, 20 years ago and I stand up for this very same thing today." She added that she was "very proud, very happy" to be on DWTS.