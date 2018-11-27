‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Julianne Hough, Husband Brooks Laich Adopt Adorable Dog

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s family has grown by one furry member, as the Dancing With the Stars alum and the NHL star announced Monday they adopted a puppy!

Laich teased the big news on Instagram Sunday, sharing a video of the husky pup snuggling up with the pro dancer, 30, who looked comfy snuggled in sweats and flaunting her new blunt bangs.

“This guy was at a shelter, and needs a home. What do you think, think we should adopt him?!? #husky #mansbestfriend,” Laich, 35, captioned the video. In the comment section, fans and friends alike urged the couple to make the snuggles permanent, and Monday, the athlete revealed that Hough and he had taken the major step.

“The Laich family has grown by 1 as we have officially adopted this guy!!” he wrote beside another video. “Since we got him from a shelter, he doesn’t have a name, so we get to give him one! What do you think we should name him?!? #husky #bestboyever #workoutbuddyforlife #welcometothefamily”

Hough also seems to be embracing her new role as dog mom, sharing videos and photos of the beautiful dog on her Instagram Stories.

Since leaving Dancing With the Stars behind, Hough has been exploring other creative projects, such as acting and music, she told PopCulture.com in March. She’ll always have love for the ABC dance floor, however.

“Dancing With the Stars has been an incredible platform and home for me, and it’s where I began,” she said at the time. “I feel like I’m in a different chapter of my life.”

When asked if she would consider making a return to DWTS in the future, she responded, “It’s my family, so if they want me to do a guest spot or dance … sure why not!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Julianne Hough