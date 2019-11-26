‘Dancing With the Stars’: Ally Brooke Tears up After Final Dance With Sasha Garber

Ally Brooke came into the Dancing With the Stars finale night as the highest scoring performer in the competition. She continued to rack up the perfect scores with each of her final two dances of the season, bringing her total to six on the season.

In her final dance of the finale and for the season, she couldn’t help but break down into tears as she and Sasha Farber delivered another textbook routine.

“Unleash the star power,” shouted Bruno Tonioli after the performance, which brought out the emotion in Brooke.

The praise continued to grow with each judge, including Carrie Ann Inaba.

“I’ve seen every single freestyle in the history of dance,” Inaba said. “I have never seen anything like that… for such a little girl, you are such an explosive performer.”

Len Goodman echoed similar sentiments, telling her that he loved how she was in sync with the beat.

When she went to receive her scores, Brooke broke down again speaking with Erin Andrews when reflecting on her journey with Farber.

“I can’t put an adjective on it,” she began before the tears followed. “Everyone supported us and loved us. Thank you for Jesus for the opportunity. This was something that transformed me… it’s been the most beautiful experience.”

. @AllyBrooke you know what? No matter what happens i know that you were able to prove to everyone that YOU are a great dancer! You’re a talented woman and you were the FIRST perfect 10 of the season and ending tonight with two! You deserve queen! Good luck! #TeamTime2Shine #DWTS — shei loves dinah ♛ (@slayinglaurinah) November 26, 2019

The judges threw up all 10s, capping off one of the more dominant runs on Dancing With the Stars as they racked up 60 out of 60 on finale night.

Prior to Dancing With the Stars, Brooke rose to fame with the girl band, Fifth Harmony. She eventually went solo after the band, which also featured Camila Cabello, ended up splitting. On the heels of finale night, Brooke also announced her newest single, “No Good,” had dropped.

In the tweet where she made the announcement, Brooke wrote, “This is my favorite single so far and I am SO HAPPY the world can finally hear it.”