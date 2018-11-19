‘Dancing With The Stars’: Alexis Ren Dedicates Semi-Finals Dance to Showmance Partner Alan Bersten

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alexis Ren dedicated her first Dancing With The Stars semi-final dance to her showmance partner, Alan Bersten.

Ahead of their waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs, Ren told Bersten she wanted this week’s dance to be extra special.

“I truly believe that you belong here, and you’ve shown America you belong here,” Bersten told Ren in their pre-dance video. He then told her the waltz is a “dedication dance” that could be dedicated to anyone. Her obvious choice was Bersten.

“I came on this show for my mom, and I dedicated this season to her, which was so powerful for me,” Ren said. “And you’ve been a huge part of my growth. I want to dedicate this to you.”

“I’m honored,” Bersten said as he hugged Ren.

“This dedication is about Alan teaching me so much,” Ren said in a confessional. “He’s supported me though everything and I made the decision to open up my heart and now it’s my turn to step up.”

Ren said winning the Mirror Ball trophy would be a “salute” to Bersten and a way to say “thank you” for everything he has done.

The dance went off without a problem, and earned unanimous praise from the judges. Bruno Tonioni called it “heavenly” and “exquisite elegance and poise.” He called Ren a “brilliantly beautiful” dancer. Len Goodman had a few critiques, suggesting Bersten went too far of the basics of the dance.

Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba gave the couple 9’s, while Tonioni gave them a 10. They got a combined 28/30 score.

Ren and Bersten finally came clean about their relationship during “Country Night” earlier this month, a week after Ren said she was “developing feelings” for Bersten. The couple kissed during their “Country Night” pre-dance video.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten said in the “Country” video. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

Their dance floor chemistry was noted by the judges early on. On Thursday, Inaba told Us Weekly, “Seems like they’re in love!”

New episodes of DWTS air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: ABC