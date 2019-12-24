‘Dancing With the Stars’: ABC Executive Speaks out on Sean Spicer’s Involvement Following Controversy

At this point, it’s no secret that Dancing With The Stars knew it was getting into rough waters when it decided to cast Sean Spicer on the latest season. An executive for the show explained that the series isn’t going to let that backlash stop them from following suit in the upcoming season.

When the show kicks off its 29th season, don’t be surprised if another politician ends up on the cast list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think you never say never to anything,” said Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s senior VP of alternative series, in an interview with Variety. “We would never say never to someone in politics. We would look at anything, potentially, if it were good for the show.”

Mills did acknowledge the backlash that Spicer caused throughout his run on the show, noting that “You don’t want to upset people and turn them off.” He even admitted he was a little shocked at the amount of negative remarks Spicer ended up creating.

“At the end of the day, we’re talking about a ballroom dancing competition — we weren’t asking Sean Spicer to lead a debate or do anything political — but you have to look at the reaction and we saw what people said,” he shared. “I was frankly stunned that people still cared that much about Sean Spicer. I mean, gosh, he had been out of the public eye for about a year. But clearly I was wrong.”

Along with opening up about Spicer’s involvement on the show, Mills revealed some of the “big fishes” the series is looking at netting. This includes Charlie Sheen, who has already met with Mills and other executives.

“He is just a born entertainer and I think people would love to see him, but it may not be for him. What I really found very sweet about him is he basically said, ‘I really don’t dance. I’ve got two left feet.’ So there’s a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be really fun to showcase on the show.”

Along with Sheen, others being targeted include Ryan Shazier, who was near-paralyzed while playing in the National Football League with the Pittsburgh Steelers but has since made a tremendous recovery.

This past season saw Hannah Brown knock off Kel Mitchell on finale night for the prized Mirror Ball Trophy. Rounding out the other spots were Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina. Spicer ended up finishing in sixth place.