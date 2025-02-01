‘Dance Moms’ Star’s Father Among Victims of D.C. Plane Crash

The tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C., earlier this week still has many seeking answers and dealing with the loss of life after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers crashed into a Blackhawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport.

According to Parade, another victim of the crash has been identified and they have a connection to the Dance Moms franchise. Ian Epstein, the father of Dance Moms: Miami’s Hannah Epstein, was revealed to have perished in the fiery crash into the Potomac River.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hannah Epstein’s mother, Debi, confirmed the news on social media and shared some details many hadn’t glanced at at the time.

“It is with a very heavy heart and extreme sadness that myself along with our children Hannah Epstein and Joanna Epstein and his sister Robbie Epstein Bloom her husband Steven Bloom and nieces Andi and Dani inform you that Ian Epstein was one of the flight attendants on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided last night when they were landing in DC,” the widow wrote on social media. “Please pray for Ian and our family as we travel to DC . We will update when plans are made.”

Hannah Epstein hasn’t been in the public eye for a bit, with Parade noting that she has kept a low profile since the show wrapped up. She did recently graduate from University of South Florida and has reportedly gotten engaged.

The crash has killed all of those onboard both aircraft and is officially the deadliest commercial plane crash in the U.S. in 15 years. The three soldiers on the helicopter also died in the crash.