‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller ‘Free At Last’ After Being Released from Halfway House

Abby Lee Miller called herself “free” following her release from a halfway house Friday.

The Dance Moms star took to Instagram to announce her release from the house in Long Beach, California.

“TIMES UP!!!” she wrote on the caption. “Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Marting Luther King Jr.”

The reality personality had counted down the days until her release on Instagram throughout the week.

“1 and done,” she wrote on another post Thursday.

According to E! News, the 51-year-old dance instructor moved from FCI Victorville prison to the hallways house in late March. The move came shortly after the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed Miller’s release date had been moved up from June 21 to May 25.

Miller’s release comes about a month after she suffered a range of health issues.

Miller, who had been suffering from back pain, had been hospitalized earlier in April for a thyroid condition, which her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Michael Russo, believed was responsible for her chronic back pain.

In April, she underwent emergency spinal surgery and was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Sources said Miller has been having a hard time undergoing chemotherapy and fighting her disease.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star told PEOPLE at the time. “We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

The doctor added that it is a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”

“She has two more chemo sessions to go, but she’s in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She’s really losing it.”

Miller is also reportedly suing FCI Victorville for denying her medical treatment while in custody.

“She complained for months in prison about the pain. The staff and teams there wouldn’t allow her medical treatment,” another source revealed in early May, adding that prison staff thought Miller was “being a drama queen” and “just wanted to get out of prison.”

Miller was sentenced to a year and one day in prison in May 2017. The sentencing came after she pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international monetary transaction. She was also fined $40,000 and forced to pay $120,000 judgement. She started her prison sentence in July 2017.