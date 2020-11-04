'Dance Moms' Fans Erupt Into Discourse After Kalani Hilliker Endorses Donald Trump

After facing tough feedback from her former coach Abby Lee Miller during her run on Dance Moms, Kalani Hilliker is now facing feedback from the masses on social media after she appeared to endorse President Donald Trump. Fans of the Lifetime series have erupted in discourse, and Hilliker is now facing backlash, after she showed her support for the president on social media ahead of Election Day.

The controversy was sparked on Monday, when the 20-year-old, who appeared on Dance Moms from 2014 until 2017, took to her Instagram Story to share footage from Trump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the final stop of his campaign. In the post, Hilliker wrote that "everyone has the freedom to express their own opinions" and encouraged her 6.1 million followers, as well as others across the country, to "come together as Americans [sic] and respect one another." She also urged people to "use your voice and vote!"

No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It’s your right!!! ♥️🇺🇸 #Trump202020 — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) November 3, 2020

Hilliker continued the messaging on Twitter. On Tuesday, as voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots, she wrote, "No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It's your right!!!" Adding a red heart emoji and an American flag emoji, she added the hashtag "[Trump 202020]."

Her back-to-back posts immediately sparked criticism from Dance Moms fans, who were quick to respond on social media. In their criticisms, many praised Maddie Ziegler, a fellow Dance Moms star who oftentimes led the competition. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.