'Dance Moms' Alum Abby Lee Miller Faces Backlash for Critiquing Britney Spears' Dance Moves

Abby Lee Miller may be in charge at the Abby Lee Dance Company, but the Dance Moms star's critiques certainly weren't welcome in the comment section of Britney Spears' latest dance video. After the "Toxic" singer pranced around in her home for a video she shared to Instagram this weekend, Miller tried to give her feedback in the comment section, telling the pop star, "Close your rib cage!"

Spears' followers were quick to shut the reality personality down. "Close your mouth! She never asked you!" one fan fired back, as another responded, "Just let her express herself through her moves. It doesn't need to be technical!" Another one of Spears' followers advised, "I understand [you're] a 'teacher' but give advice to those who want it, or it just seems rude. She is just having fun, not on Broadway."

Miller responded to the backlash she got in a video for TMZ, saying she was only trying to make Spears the best performer she could be. "She’s a dancer, first and foremost," Miller said, claiming that Spears' own dance instructor would have given her the same feedback. The Lifetime star added that she actually wrote up a paragraph-long critique of Spears' dancing initially, but decided not to post it.

"I erased it and cut it down because I thought, ‘Nope… she’s going through a lot, I’m just gonna tell her one little thing that she could fix like that," she said with a snap of her fingers. Miller added, "I love Britney and I think Britney’s fans need to know that I love Britney, and I want her to be the best that she can be."

Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle gained international attention with the release of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, and a source told Entertainment Tonight recently the singer is thinking about doing a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's CBS tell-all. Meanwhile, Spears' attorney announced his plans to petition for a change in her permanent conservator during the next hearing.

As things hang in the balance, Spears has been "much happier lately" due to the overwhelming support she's gotten from fans, ET's source explained. "The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever," they said. "While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood."