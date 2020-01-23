‘Curse of the Bermuda Triangle’ Dives Deep Into the Mysterious in Science Channel’s New Series (Exclusive)

Get ready to dive deep into one of the most mysterious places on earth with the Science Channel‘s new series Curse of the Bermuda Triangle, premiering Sunday, Feb. 9 with plenty of intrigue and new investigation into the countless ships, planes and people who have gone missing in the inexplicably dangerous stretch of water. Before you tune in to watch the team of boat captains and divers dedicated to getting to the bottom of this mystery, PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at the new series.

“With dozens of years of experience at sea between them, the members of the Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team, are led by long time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul ‘Moe’ Mottice,” the network teased in a news release Thursday, “By his side is first mate engineer Mike Still, who has logged thousands of hours in the Triangle, and worked side by side with Captain Moe for years. They are joined by former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy and military contractor Chuck Meier, who takes the lead in the investigations on ground and underwater, and expert rescue diver and former Army Cavalry Scout Dave Cziko, who together explore the depths of the ocean floor for clues and evidence.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kicking off the series with the mysterious case of squadron of Navy aircraft known as Flight 19 that flew into the Bermuda Triangle on a routine training mission in 1945 never to be seen again, other mysteries the team tackles in the exciting new show as the season goes on include:

A missing diver who disappeared in an area believed to be the home of a mysterious sea

monster.

monster. A trove of UFO activity within the Bermuda Triangle, including the infamous Aguadilla, Puerto

Rico sighting.

Rico sighting. The disappearance of a 23-foot unsinkable luxury yacht, The Witchcraft, and its two passengers

in 1967.

in 1967. An unusually high concentration of USO sightings (underwater submerged objects) that point to

another intriguing theory about the Lost City of Atlantis.

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle premieres Sunday, February 9 at 10 pm ET on the Science Channel.

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle is produced for Science Channel by American Chainsaws Entertainment. Executive producers for American Chainsaws are Duke Straub, Alex Eastburg, Colt Straub, Royal Malloy, Ken Charles and Dan Bree. For Science Channel, Caroline Perez is executive producer.

Photo credit: Science Channel