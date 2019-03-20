‘Curse of Oak Island’ Star Dan Blankenship Dead at 95

The Curse of Oak Island family is mourning the loss of the Oak Island legend himself, Dan Blankenship, who died Sunday at the age of 95.

The History Channel star who devoted much of his life to solving the 220-year-old mystery of the island off Nova Scotia’s south shore is being mourned not only by family and friends, but those who shared his passion for the possibilities Oak Island still hides to this day.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Daniel Blankenship,” Friends of Oak Island shared on Facebook Monday. “A true Oak Island legend, Dan was a respected and admired man. His perseverance, ingenuity and passion inspired all. Safe journey, Dan. We will all miss you, and your legacy will be a part of us. Always.”

Prometheus Entertainment, the production company behind The Curse of Oak Island, also paid tribute to the explorer and reality personality on social media.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Dan Blankenship who passed away yesterday at the age of 95. Dan was known as a pillar of strength to those around him and we will be forever grateful for the time we had with him. pic.twitter.com/7MZAdC7nHx — Prometheus (@PrometheusEnt) March 18, 2019

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Dan Blankenship who passed away yesterday at the age of 95,” the company shared alongside photos of Blankenship. “Dan was known as a pillar of strength to those around him and we will be forever grateful for the time we had with him.

According to The History Channel, Blankenship first found himself fascinated with Oak Island after reading about the rumored Money Pit in Reader’s Digest 50 years ago, devoting his life to discovering where historical figures such as the pirate Blackbeard to the Knights Templar are believed to have hidden their treasures.

After making major discoveries last year in the Money Pit and borehole 10-X, Blankenship, along with Lagina brothers Rick and Marty hoped to finally track down what some explorers had even died for along the way.

Charles Barkhouse, an Oak Island historian and family friend, told the Montreal Gazette after Blankenship’s passing that the man was a “living legend.”

“I mean, how often do you get to meet a treasure hunter?” Barkhouse told the outlet. “In truth he was much more than just a treasure hunter. He had a very full life.”

He added, “He’s poured his blood, sweat and tears into that island trying to solve this mystery.”

