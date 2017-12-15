The Most Crazy, Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Moments of 2017

There’s no shortage of drama when it comes to the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members.

The show has always tackled some dark subjects over the years, from drug abuse and teen pregnancy to marital problems and family feuds.

However, 2017 was one of the more dramatic for the MTV reality stars, both on an off screen. Keep scrolling to see some of the most insane moments from the Teen Mom universe, both on and off the screen.

Jenelle Evans Abuse Accusations

One of the most disturbing parts of this season of Teen Mom 2 were the accusations that Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are abusive of their children.

While Eason and Evans were trying to take save-the-date pictures in an episode of the show, Evans’ 3-year-old Kaiser was shown crying for his parents to no avail, yelling, “Feed me!” Eason then grabbed the toddler by the arm and dragged him off camera.

The incident disturbed many fans, and sparked a hashtag movement #SaveKaiser calling for police to investigate the MTV cast members’ household.

Evans has laughed off the accusations, but many fans believe Eason is abusive of her too, claiming to see bruises in the mother of three’s photos.

In the Teen Mom 2 reunion, the mother of Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith accused Eason of hitting Kaiser in the face.

“The first thing he says to me is, ‘Nana, David punched me,’ ” she said, adding that she has filed a claim with Child Protective Services in Ohio.

Evans, for her part, has denied any abuse, even going so far as to send cast members who have talked about her relationship cease and desist letters.

Farrah Abraham “Fake” Fired

Teen Mom OG fans were shocked when Farrah Abraham posted a note on Facebook on Nov. 1 claiming she had been fired from the MTV show due to her work as an adult entertainer.

They “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

Then they were confused when the 26-year-old walked back her statements the next day, claiming she had only been “fake fired” and would still be appearing on the show.

Abraham’s father later cleared things up, saying producers had filmed a scene with Abraham in which they tell her she has to choose between her adult performances and filming with MTV.

Then things allegedly got out of hand, her dad added, the producer began to “berate,” “bully” and “sex-shame” his daughter on-camera.

Since then, Abraham has taken every opportunity to slam the show, calling it “fake” and dishing on which parts of the show are scripted.

It’s unsure if she will return to the show that made her famous next season, but in a December interview, the reality TV personality said she’s thinking of leaving Teen Mom behind.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Begin Dating

After months of denying they weren’t together, Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin admitted they were dating after the Teen Mom reunion in October.

Marroquin, who is DeJesus’ castmate Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, said the two had been seeing each other for months before making it official.

“We talked about that and we said there is no rush,” he told Radar Online at the time. “Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.”

Since then, everything has gone downhill. While DeJesus and Marroquin are still going hot and heavy, DeJesus continuously gets into Twitter feuds with Lowry, posting leaked text messages between her and Marroquin, calling her “bitter” and declaring that she’s going to have sex with all of her other exes.

Marroquin and Lowry have also been getting into it, fighting to the point where they cancelled their joint book series He Said, She Said.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us on Dec. 10. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

Ryan Edwards Enters (and Leaves) Rehab

After passing out behind the wheel while high on Xanax, Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards entered a rehab program for heroin addiction, he revealed on this season of Teen Mom OG.

His new wife Mackenzie Standifer revealed during the show’s season premiere that he was spending up to $10,000 a week on drugs, and was close to dying if he didn’t enter treatment.

After 21 days of a 30-day program, Edwards left rehab, saying he was clean, sober and ready to get on with his life.class=””>But Bookout wasn’t so sure, and refused to let him see 8-year-old son Bentley until he can pass a drug test.Edwards was unhappy with his ex’s requirements, and railed against her on the show in a way many fans said made him seem like he was still high on something.

“She has never helped me,” Edwards says of raising his son, despite being absent for much of his life.

Sources close to Edwards told Radar this week that the MTV personality has passed drug tests, but still hasn’t seen his son one-on-one.

But Bookout has been pretty clear about allowing her son to see his dad if she suspects he’s using.

“I’m not sure what exactly he’s using,” Maci Bookout said during a conversation with the counselor. “But, sometimes, he’ll fall asleep when you’re trying to have a conversation with him, or he’s extremely wide-eyed and he doesn’t look right.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Storm Out of Reunion Special

Evans and her husband really brought the drama to the Teen Mom 2 reunion this season.

David Eason started getting heated backstage when Dr. Drew asked the MTV cast member about some of her husband’s more “aggressive” moments on the show.

“Call me an aggressive person who hurts everybody…I’m not answering any of his questions,” Eason said under his breath backstage. “He’s gonna look at me like I’m the big bad person he says I am.”

During a break in filming, Eason came onto the stage and told Evans he was leaving.

“You can come or you can stay,” he told her.

The two decided to leave, threatening to run over a producer who stepped in front of their SUV in an attempts to talk to them.

Off camera, there was reportedly even more drama.

Production at the reunion was temporarily shut down, reported The Ashley, after a fight broke out backstage when Evans ex Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend Ashley Lanhart hugged Evans’ mom Barbara. From there, Eason and Griffith both allegedly jumped in, although no punches were ever thrown.

Later, Eason reportedly pulled a knife when the bartender refused to serve him. Evans and Griffith disputed points of that narrative, saying Lanhart started the fight and that the knife was only pulled to pop balloons in frustration, but regardless of the details, we’re disappointed none of it was caught on camera.

Adam Lind Arrested—Twice

Adam Lind has spent a fair amount of time behind bars this year.

Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s ex was arrested Dec. 5 for violating his probation for a previous arrest and taken to Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota for violating his no contact order on Tuesday, Radar Online reported.

An officer told the publication that the MTV star was in “violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest” and is on a no bond hold. He was later released from jail on bond.

Lind was first arrested last month, with his ex Stasia Huber filing for an order of protection against him, claiming he was physically abusive to her.

He’s had repeated brushes with law enforcement, previously being arrested several times for driving under the influence and driving without a license.

In the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, Houska said while she wants to change her 8-year-old daughter Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer, she hasn’t been able to explain her father’s arrests to her just yet.

“You wanna sugar coat it, but you don’t want to lie to them,” she said. “I just say he just doesn’t always make the best decisions, and, because of that, right now it has to be supervised or someone has to be there for your visits.”

Amber Portwood Accuses Ex of Stealing From Her

After breaking off their engagement, Teen Mom OG cast member Amber Portwood accused her ex Matt Baier of being a “pathological liar” who stole $120,000 from her.

After kicking Baier out of her house due to his admitted drug relapse, Portwood told her brother on an episode of this season that she thinks her former fiancé has been stealing from her for three years.

“He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” she said. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it’s went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar.”

“And I just realized he’s sending his daughter money that’s not even his money!” she continued.

Portwood and Baier called things off in June, and she is currently expecting a baby with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Farrah Abraham Accused of Animal Abuse

When fans got a look at Abraham’s living situation for the first time during this season of Teen Mom OG, many animal lovers were shocked.

The MTV personality’s three dogs were all barking in tiny crates in her father’s house, while 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s mini horse Starburst was kept in a relatively small back yard.

“Was anyone else disturbed by Farrah’s treatment of those dogs?” one fan posted on Reddit. “She had three dogs in tiny cages, and after she berated them for their behavior (her parenting style) she put a sheet over their crates. For me, that was a really horrifying moment.”

“Dogs shouldn’t be locked in tiny crates like that, and covering them with a sheet before resuming a conversation with several people in the same room just seemed cruel. They’re not parrots, they’re not going to fall asleep just because you put a sheet over their cages,” they added.

Plenty of fans agreed with the original poster, but Abraham clearly isn’t minding the critics.

Soon after the accusations surfaced, she posted a picture of her dogs in their crates with a sarcastic caption, “Call the cops!”

Jenelle Evans Threatens to Quit “Teen Mom 2”

After a particularly dramatic fight between Evans and her husband Eason, the mother of three threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 altogether over “deceptive editing.”

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” Evans wrote on Instagram on Oct. 10. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird a— s— from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!”

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she continued. “I told Morgan [Freeman] it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Evans’ castmates were quick to slam the 26-year-old for her statements, saying that no amount of editing was responsible for her erratic behavior on the show.

After deleting, then re-establishing her social media accounts, Evans never mentioned quitting the show again, and appeared in December on the Teen Mom: The Ex Files special.

Amber Portwood Ex Weds Suddenly in Vegas

Less than half a year after calling things off with his fiancée Portwood, Baier got married in Las Vegas.

The Teen Mom OG alum admitted to E! News on Nov. 28 that he had tied the knot in a surprise wedding to Jennifer Conlon.

The two met after he returned home to Las Vegas in June after Portwood broke up with him over an admitted drug relapse.

Baier said the two had been together for about six months, saying, “She’s not a public figure. So we kept our relationship private.”

The 46-year-old said the two never truly got engaged, but their decision to get married “just kind of came up.”

He explained, “It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way.”

