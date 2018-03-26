Jessa Duggar Contemplating Having Another Baby With Husband Ben Seewald



The Duggar family is in for some serious changes this year.

When Counting On returns in summer with new episodes of the TLC show, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children will be dealing with everything from courtship to marriage and pregnancy.

“It’s crazy how much has changed in our family over the past year and there’s so much more to come,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald said in a supertease of the upcoming summer season. “Babies, relationships and milestones are always happening.”

When new episodes of the series air, audiences will get an intimate look at Josiah Duggar’s courtship with Lauren Swanson, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s honeymoon and pregnancy announcement, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s reveal that she’s expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s pregnancy journey with husband Austin Forsyth.

During a visit to the doctor’s office, then-pregnant Joy-Anna and Austin are presented with their “initial risk assessment” while conferring with a medical professional.

“I’m just having to remind myself not to let the fears and anxiety things take over,” Joy-Anna shared.

In a Counting On special earlier this month, Joy-Anna’s dramatic birth was detailed, revealing that the 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital for an an emergency C-section after being in labor for over 20 hours at home. On Feb. 23, she welcomed baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

Fans will also see Jessa think about the possibility of a having a third child with husband Ben Seewald.

Ben says to Jessa in the trailer, “What if we have another kid by the end of four years?”

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and has since brought two children into their family since then — sons Spurgeon Elliot, 2, and Henry Wilberforce, 1.

In the trailer, Jessa and Ben are asked how they keep the “spark” alive in their marriage with two little ones, and the 25-year-old mother of two answers, “There’s days where it feels like we have just hardly any time in the evening together.”

“It seems like our family never slows down,” says Jessa, before Joy-Anna adds, “You never know what’s going to happen next.”

Counting On returns this summer on TLC.

