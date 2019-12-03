‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband Austin Forsyth Sued for Fraud

Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband, Austin Forsyth, is being sued for fraud after he allegedly lied about receiving the proper permits for a septic tank on a property he flipped and sold to a couple in June 2018. On Oct. 11, the couple who had purchased the home filed a lawsuit against the Counting On star in Arkansas’ Washington County, seeking to “rescind the purchase” of the home, “or, in the alternative, for damages suffered, for punitive damages, costs, attorney’s fees, and all other relief this Court deems necessary.”

In court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the couple alleges that prior to purchasing the home, Forsyth had “guaranteed that all work was done with proper permits,” as Washington County requires that all properties sold with septic systems need a certificate or permit from the Health Department before being sold.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After moving into the home in August, the couple “began noticing that their yard was saturated on the driest of days and that an unmistakable foul odor of human waste emanated from their yard” and hired a local septic installer to investigate the issue. The installer discovered that the “land was unsuitable for the septic system that was installed” and to fix the issue, the couple would have to purchase a new system that could cost “in excess of $20,000.”

It was also discovered that Forsyth had not obtained a permit for the lot.

Soon after, the new homeowners decided to “rescind the purchase of the house due to the signed fraudulent statements of the Defendant during the sale.” They contacted Forsyth, but “to no avail.”

Forsyth reportedly received a summons on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Responding to the lawsuit, he allegedly denied the couple’s allegations that he needed a permit, claiming that he was “not required to obtain a permit.” He also denied the allegation that he “falsely stated that all necessary permits were obtained for the work done on the home and that it was done according to code.”

At this time, the case, which comes amid other legal trouble for the Duggar family, remains open. Forsyth has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

The father-of-one and his wife, who married in 2017, make a living out of flipping houses throughout Arkansas. Earlier this year, it was revealed that they were living out of an RV with their son Gideon as they were busy at work, though just days before being served with a lawsuit, the couple revealed that they had recently purchased a home. Duggar and Forsyth are currently busy renovating the property before they officially move in.