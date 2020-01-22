‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Rocks Chic Pantsuit While out With Husband Jeremy Vuolo

As Counting On fans know, Jinger Duggar Vuolo marches to the beat of her own drum. Most recently, she showcased her unique sense of style by wearing a fashionable pantsuit while hanging out with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and catching up with friends.

According to InTouch Weekly, Jinger donned a black pantsuit and red shoes whilst at a conference in Georgia that she attended with Jeremy. The publication noted that the couple was able to catch up with some of their old friends during the event. Seeing as though Jinger and Jeremy have moved to Los Angeles, it was nice to see that they were able to get back in touch with their roots.

“Oh, how I miss our Laredo church family,” Jinger captioned one of the photos on her Instagram Story. “So happy for this reunion.”

It’s interesting to note that the Duggar girls were once not allowed to wear pants and had to adhere to a more conservative style of dress. So, it’s pretty major to see Jinger rocking a pantsuit. In the 2014 book Growing Up Duggar, written by Jana, Jill and Jessa Duggar, the sisters explained that they prefer to wear “modest and feminine skirts and dresses.”

But, their viewpoints have obviously since changed on the clothing items, at least for some members of the family. Jinger, in particular, has always been one of the more fashion-forward members of the Duggar family anyhow. In an episode of Counting On, Jinger addressed her fashion choices.

“I know a lot of people have had different speculations or ideas or whatever about conflict between us over the matter of pants,” she said on the program, adding that her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, didn’t fret too much over her decision.

“We had conversations before I started wearing pants. I just shared my heart with them about where I saw the Lord leading me,” she explained, per CheatSheet. “I was really grateful for their response.” She went on to say that her parents simply urged her to dress modestly and to honor God.

Michelle also opened up about Jinger’s choice on the program and noted that it’s alright with her if her children want to head down a different path.

“It’s OK that my kids may have different convictions than me,” she said. “I know that he’s leading them and that’s the most important thing — their walk, their relationship with God. And they really love the Lord. And I can honestly say I can have no greater joy.”