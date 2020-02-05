‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Debuts New Hair in Time for Valentine’s Day

It seems as though it may be becoming a Duggar family trend to chop the locks after both Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill (Duggar) Dillard have rocked new hairstyles as of lately. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Vuolo decided to cut off her long hair to rock a new shorter hairdo. The mom-of-one cut several inches off to sport a shoulder-length style and has been showing it off for fans to see on social media. The 26-year-old revealed in her caption that the romantic holiday is what sparked her interest for a new look.

Less than two months ago, her sister Jill did the same thing, except cut a little more than just a few inches off. She admits while she usually sticks to a trim twice a year, she decided to chop off 14 inches this time!

“I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year,” Jill said according to PEOPLE. “I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!”

She added that not only did it feel much lighter, but she was looking forward to wearing her hair down more often.

Vuolo is the fourth daughter born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is a former soccer player and the two married in 2016 and now share their sweet 1-year-old daughter, Felicity Nicole, together.