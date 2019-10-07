‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Reveals Whether She’ll Have More Children Following Candid Video Rant

Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard went on a surprisingly candid rant on Instagram Thursday, showing how exhausted she is after a day with her two children. In the video, she hinted she might be done adding to her family with husband Derick Dillard. The comments came after Derick suggested the couple was open to using birth control.

On Thursday, Dillard posted several photos on her Instagram Story that gave fans a taste of her hectic life, with one of her sons trying to share a snack with her. She showed off the mess the children made the night before, after they thought the kids were put to bed, with chocolate sauce all over the kitchen, soap on the bathroom floor and pencil marks on the walls.

“This is me frustrated,” Dillard said in the video, reports InTouch Weekly. “[My son] is screaming at me because he wants a game. I just told them to go lay down or go outside until mommy can cool down and handle this situation.”

Dillard showed that she was able to clean her home, adding, “Just venting over here… [laugh out loud]” in the caption on one post. In that video, she admitted it was difficult to keep up with “just two kids.”

The idea that Dillard might be done having children came after Derick candidly discussed the couple’s sex life. The couple have been open about how often they have sex, even publishing entire blog posts about the topic.

“Have lots of good sex! You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times (or more) a week is a good start),” Dillard wrote in one post. “Guys, you need to keep yourself ‘joyfully available’ for your wife, because only you can fulfill certain desires she might have … And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re always available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone.”

All that talk about sex left some fans confused, since it is believed that the Duggars are not allowed to use birth control and the Dillards only have two children. One person asked the couple if they use it, which prompted a reply from Derick.

“We never said we don’t believe in birth control… misconception (no pun intended) #547324. My parents waited 11 years to start having kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Derick wrote on Instagram. “Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family, regarding when and how many kids to have.”

The Dillards have two sons, Israel David, 4, and Samuel Scott, 2.

