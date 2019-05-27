‘Counting On’: Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Glows at ‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Carlin Bates’ Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar celebrated a major milestone in best friend Carlin Bates’ life on Saturday, and she brought fans along to enjoy it. The 21-year-old reality star shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of Bates getting ready for her big day.

Duggar captured the very moment 21-year-old Carlin and fiance Evan Stewart prepared the song they planned to perform on their big day, according to In Touch Weekly. She then posted a sweet selfie with the bride-to-be after their hair and makeup was all done.

Then, the pregnant TLC personality posted a picture of herself ready to rock on Bates’ big day. Duggar was all smiles as she posed in a blush pink robe. She added that her hair and makeup were done. It appeared last on her to-do list was getting dressed for the occasion. The last photo she shared from the wedding was of her and her siblings, along with a friend at the wedding.

Gil Bates, Carlin’s father, served as one of the wedding officiants, according to Us Weekly. All of Carlin’s 18 siblings were members of the bridal party. They each took on roles ranging from matrons of honor, bridesmaids, flower girls, groomsmen and more. Duggar was also a bridesmaid.

While she was the only Duggar in the wedding, she wasn’t the only one there. Josiah Duggar and pregnant wife Lauren Duggar were also present, along with Jana Duggar.

Carlin’s wedding to Stewart comes after two years of courting. She recently gushed about the sweet way he proposed to her in an interview with PEOPLE. Bates revealed to the magazine that her future-husband surprised her and her parents in Nashville, where they were visiting her brother, Lawson Bates. According to PEOPLE Lawson was there to record a new song.

From there, Carlin told the outlet, she, Stewart, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates jetted off to Maine for part two of the romantic trip. On the morning of their engagement, Stewart surprised Carlin with donuts for breakfast with their families. They then headed out for a bike ride, after which they enjoyed a picnic lunch.

When they returned to their hotel for dinner, Stewart surprised Carlin with a limo to the Portland Head Lighthouse, where he read her an original poem he wrote and they shared a dance as a symphony musician played. He finally got down on one knee and popped the question, which she said yes to.

“To say ‘yes’ to the man of my dreams is an opportunity that is a once in a lifetime dream come true!” she told PEOPLE.