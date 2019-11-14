‘Counting On’ Star Kendra Duggar Admits She Had Trouble Being ‘Excited’ for Her Pregnancy Following Lauren’s Miscarriage

Kendra Duggar was struggling to celebrate her own second pregnancy with husband Joe as she also tried to support sister-in-law Lauren Duggar following the Counting On star’s devastating miscarriage. During Tuesday’s episode of the TLC reality show, which aired just days after Lauren and husband Josiah welcomed daughter Bella on Nov. 8, the parents-to-be broke the news to their relieved family.

“We had been trying for quite a while after the miscarriage, and when we found out we were expecting, literally we were shocked,” Lauren admitted. “I couldn’t believe it and just cried. We were scared, but life is very precious and we are so thankful for this. We may be a little nervous at times, but we’re just going to be grateful.”

Kendra admitted that learning Lauren was expecting was a relief for her as well, as she was currently pregnant with daughter Addison, who was born earlier this month.

“Finding out that Lauren was expecting … [and] her due date was only a week and a half after mine was super exciting,” Kendra said. “Also, she had just had a miscarriage so it was kind of hard to be excited about me expecting when I know they’re really hoping for a baby. So to find out they were pregnant too just really made me feel better.”

On Nov. 5, Kendra and Joe told Us Weekly, “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Tuesday, Lauren and Josiah announced they had welcomed their little girl: “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple told Us Weekly. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

