‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Forsyth and Husband Austin Expecting Second Baby

The Duggars are welcoming yet another little one to their family! Counting On star Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth announced on Wednesday that they’re expecting their second child together.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the parents told Us Weekly. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Joy-Anna’s parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, congratulated their daughter and son-in-law on the family’s website.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” they wrote. “We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring. We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, also shared the news via their shared Instagram account, revealing that the baby is due in November.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!” they captioned a photo of Austin holding Joy-Anna up on his back while she held out a sonogram photo. Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!!”

Other photos shared in the post show more sonogram pictures as well as a solo shot of a grinning Gideon.

Joy-Anna’s happy news is just the latest in a slew of pregnancies among the Duggar extended family. Sister-in-laws Anna (Keller) Duggar and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar, as well as sister Jessa (Duggar) Seeward are all expecting children with their husbands as well.

Kendra and husband Joe Duggar announced their pregnancy with their second child in April, as did Anna and Josh Duggar with their sixth. Jessa and husband Ben Seewald announced in January that they were expecting their third.