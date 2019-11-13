‘Counting On’ Couple Josiah and Lauren Duggar Post First Photos of Baby Girl

The wait is finally over for Josiah and Lauren Duggar. The couple shared a photo of their newborn baby on Monday after announcing their pregnancy in May. The birth comes on the heels of another Duggar baby joining the world after Joseph and Kendra Duggar welcomed in their second child, Addison Renee, two weekends ago. The couple posted a picture of their child on Instagram.

“Look who’s here! Bella Milagro Duggar was born November 8th, 2019 at 4:24 pm, weighing 6lbs 5oz and 18.5 inches long,” the Instagram post read. “Our hearts are so full! We are so thankful for God blessing us with such a healthy baby girl!”

On the post, Anna Duggar commented, “Congratulations!!! Bella is beautiful.” Likewise, Jill (Duggar) Dillard replied, “Such a doll!”

The news comes as a joyous moment for fans of the Duggars after it was revealed earlier in the year during an episode that the couple previously had a miscarriage before getting pregnant again.

Lauren said that she couldn’t believe it at the time, feeling that it was a nightmare she couldn’t escape. She referred to it as the “worst day of my life.”

“I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true,” she said. “I was hoping it was a bad nightmare, thinking I was going to wake up and it would be fine.”

The loss of their unborn child was honored during Lauren’s baby shower a few months back. Sitting atop the cake was a topper that said, “Big Brother Asa”, which would have been their name of their son.

The TLC personality let fans in on her special day with an Instagram post on the couple’s joint account.

“So thankful for all the ones that made this day happen and came to shower our sweet baby girl,” Lauren wrote alongside the photos. “It’s hard to fully express into words just how blessed and loved I felt by so many people giving and loving on our daughter. Everything was so perfect and thoughtful! It will always be a beautiful memory that I will keep in my heart forever.”

Outside of her pregnancy, Lauren was busy celebrating Josiah’s 23rd birthday at the end of September. In her Instagram post to commemorate his big day, she called her husband the “man of my dreams.”